The 2025 US Poultry & Egg Association Workforce Success and Engagement Conference will offer insights into the daily challenges faced in today’s workplace. It will cover a variety of topics, including immigration enforcement, evolving employment policies, recruitment and retention strategies, workforce engagement and the “Ask A Lawyer” session. The conference will be held April 16-18 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“Attracting, developing and retaining employees is essential in today’s dynamic workplace. We are pleased that USPOULTRY’s Workforce Success and Engagement Conference will cover a broad range of topics to assist human resources professionals in navigating the constantly changing employment landscape while ensuring their companies remain compliant with regulations,” said Leonard Parks, corporate director of human resources for Case Farms, and program committee chair.

Program topics include a Washington Review; Panel Discussion on Morale Boosting for Employee Engagement and Next Gen Management; How to Accomplish Reasonable Accommodations; Workplace Violence Prevention and Active Shooter Response; Changing Employment Policies in Today’s Legal and Social Environment; Panel Discussion on Retention and Recruiting Best Practices; High Speed Waivers; Finding Joy in Turmoil ... Recognizing Stress and Leading Through It; Community/Human Relations: Open Discussion; Panel Discussion on Upskilling and Reskilling Employees; and more.

To ensure adherence to USPOULTRY’s Antitrust Policy, a representative from a legal firm participated on the planning committee for the Workforce Success and Engagement Conference and will also be present at the conference in April. The attorney will be present to monitor and consult, if necessary, prohibiting discussions that may be perceived as competitive issues.

The conference agenda was developed by an industry planning committee of knowledgeable and experienced human resources professionals that included Kenyell Carson, Pilgrim's; Anne Guggenbiller, Cooper Farms Inc; Brittney Kirwer, Farbest Foods Inc.; Leonard Parks; Ja Stephens, Claxton Poultry Farms; Anissa Turner, Amick Farms LLC; and James Wimberly, Wimberly, Lawson, Steckel, Schneider & Stine P.C.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association