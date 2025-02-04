Clint Rivers, president, CEO and chairman of the board for Wayne-Sanderson Farms, was named the US Poultry & Egg Association's Workhorse of the Year during the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo. This poultry industry honor is awarded annually in recognition of dedicated service and leadership given to the association and industry.

Rivers was “collared” with the long-established horse collar by Mikell Fries, president of Claxton Poultry Farms and outgoing USPOULTRY chair.

“It is a great honor to present this distinguished award to Clint in recognition of his dedicated service to both the poultry and egg industry and USPOULTRY,” said Fries.

Rivers graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a degree in animal science. As Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ CEO and chairman of the board, he shapes the overall vision and strategy of the company while driving the workforce and resources toward strategic goals, making major corporate decisions and serving as the main point of communication with the board of directors.

With 43 years of experience in operations and management, Rivers has held senior roles with various poultry producers, including serving as president of foodservice and supply chain at Perdue Farms and holding multiple leadership positions at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., including chief operating officer and president and CEO. Rivers joined Wayne-Sanderson Farms in 2012 as vice president and general manager of the fresh business unit. He became chief operating officer in 2014, president and CEO in 2017, and chairman of the board in 2020.

Rivers is a past USPOULTRY board member and is currently serving on the National Chicken Council’s board of directors, where he previously held the role of chairman.

“Clint’s unwavering commitment to service and his dedication to helping others have made a significant impact on the industry as well as USPOULTRY,” said Nath Morris, president of USPOULTRY.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association