GreenGasUSA and Pilgrim’s Pride are commissioning a renewable natural gas project at Pilgrim’s poultry processing facility in Sumter, S.C. Leadership from both companies were joined by representatives of Gov. Henry McMaster’s and US Rep. Ralph Norman’s offices, as well as members of the local business community to celebrate the collaboration and investment in renewable energy technologies in the state of South Carolina. The project is expected to inject RNG into the pipeline by the end of January 2025.

At the Pilgrim’s Sumter processing facility, GreenGas is building upon existing methane capture capabilities and investment to convert biogas from wastewater streams, upgrading the biogas to pipeline quality RNG. The collaboration is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Sumter facility while improving wastewater operations, as well as local air and water quality.

GreenGas CEO and Founder Marc Fetten said, “This project represents another significant win for South Carolina agriculture and industry and our environment. It is a demonstration of industries coming together and leading our collective journey into a lower carbon future while creating economic and environmental benefits for our communities. The renewable energy produced at this project is enough to power almost all the homes of the entire workforce working at the Pilgrim's Sumter plant, and is produced from what, until recently, was simply a waste stream.”

The Sumter RNG project is the first operational site under a strategic partnership between the two companies focused on the adoption of circular economy technologies and repurposing of waste streams into renewable energy. GreenGasUSA and Pilgrim’s Pride parent company JBS are currently developing and constructing additional RNG projects located at processing facilities across the US.

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said, “Projects like the collaboration between Pilgrim’s Pride and GreenGasUSA at the Sumter facility enable participation from the agricultural sector in the circular economy. I am encouraged that South Carolina has emerged as a hub for partnerships that leverage the expertise and practices of traditional industries – like farming – to produce high-quality renewable energy products.”

“Pilgrim's is committed to embedding sustainability in our business," said Pilgrim's CEO Fabio Sandri. "Our partnership with GreenGasUSA in Sumter is a prime example of how Pilgrim's can implement innovative solutions to reduce our GHG footprint and unlock value for our business. Given these efforts, we can strengthen America's food supply and create a better future for our communities where we operate."

Source: GreenGasUSA and Pilgrim’s Pride