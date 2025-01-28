Jonathan Cade, president of Hy-Line International, was elected chair of the board of directors of the US Poultry & Egg Association. The board meeting was held during the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo. Cade previously served as vice chair.

Cade has a degree from Harper Adams University in the United Kingdom. Before becoming president of Hy-Line International, he served as managing director of Hy-Line subsidiary Hy-Line UK International.

Vice chair

Bill Griffith, Peco Foods Inc., was named vice chair. Griffith is a graduate of Virginia Tech, where he obtained degrees in biology and chemistry. Before joining Peco Foods, he served as president for Keystone Foods, US. He also had a tenure at Perdue Foods, where he oversaw food safety, quality and regulatory compliance, in addition to serving as a microbiologist for Tyson Foods. He has served the poultry industry in various capacities, including participating on the USPOULTRY Foundation Research Advisory Committee, as well as remaining active with the National Chicken Council. He is chief operations officer for Peco Foods.

Treasurer

Alice Johnson, Butterball LLC, was named treasurer. Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Pfeiffer College and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Tuskegee Institute. Before her work with Butterball, Johnson served as president and CEO of the National Turkey Federation. She has also held multiple leadership positions with organizations like the National Food Processors Association and the American Meat Institute. She currently serves as senior vice president of food safety, regulatory and animal well-being for Butterball. Johnson’s role encompasses multiple responsibilities, including the development, implementation and oversight of food safety, quality and animal well-being. Additionally, since joining the company in 2006, Johnson has worked alongside federal and state regulatory agencies to implement and manage government regulations within the company.

Secretary

Kevin McDaniel, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, was named secretary. He earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from Stephen F. Austin State University. With more than 34 years of industry experience, he recently served as president of Aviagen North America, and held senior roles with OK Foods and Pilgrim's. In addition to USPOULTRY, McDaniel currently sits on the board of directors for the National Chicken Council and Southern Hens and previously held several key positions with The Poultry Federation. He is chief operating officer for Wayne-Sanderson Farms, where he oversees the fresh, retail and prepared foods business units in addition to leading the engineering and marketing functions.

Immediate past chair

Mikell Fries, Claxton Poultry Farms, is immediate past chair. Fries is a graduate of Georgia Southern University where he obtained a degree in business management. Before assuming Claxton’s head operational role, he spent several years in senior positions overseeing sales and marketing. He has served the poultry industry in various capacities, including serving on the boards of directors for the Georgia Poultry Federation and Norman W. Fries Inc. He is president for Claxton Poultry Farms.

“With the experience and guidance these officers bring to our organization, the future of USPOULTRY is in excellent hands. I look forward to their leadership in helping to shape our organization over the next year,” said Nath Morris, president of USPOULTRY.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association