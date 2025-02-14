FMI – The Food Industry Association is announcing new additions to its board of directors elected at the association’s annual Midwinter Executive Conference. These appointments bring a diverse range of expertise from across the food industry to effectively navigate the rapidly evolving business, economic and political landscape in the years ahead.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin said, “FMI’s Board of Directors serves as the cornerstone of our mission to support and advance the food retail, wholesale and supplier sectors. The addition of these new Directors strengthens our collective ability to meet the evolving needs of the industry and respond to the fast-paced changes that are transforming the way consumers shop for food. Together, we are embracing the potential for growth, collaboration and innovation.”

Sarasin said, “FMI is incredibly grateful to our outgoing Directors under the leadership of our immediate past chairman Brian George for guiding our industry through a difficult economic environment while seizing opportunities to better position our industry for success. We look forward to continuing to build on these successes in the year ahead with incoming chairman Craig Boyan at the helm and the additional new Directors who join an outstanding group of continuing Board members.”

Incoming FMI Chairman and H-E-B President Craig Boyan said, “FMI is committed to fostering a collaborative environment, engaging with stakeholders across the industry to enhance resilience and improving consumer access to nutritious food. These appointments will help ensure the organization is equipped to support its members in addressing the opportunities and challenges of today’s marketplace. I’m incredibly honored to have been selected to lead this dynamic group of industry executives to help steer FMI and the broader industry through an era of change and growth.”

Executive committee officers:

Chairman, Craig Boyan, H-E-B, San Antonio, Texas

President and CEO, Leslie G. Sarasin, FMI, Arlington, Va.

Immediate Past Chairman, Brian George, Alex Lee Inc., Hickory, N.C.

Vice Chairman: Oscar Gonzalez, Northgate Gonzalez Market, Anaheim, Calif.

New committee chairmen:

Chairman, Audit: Hank Meijer, Meijer Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Chairman, Communications: Deb Conklin, KeHE Distributors, Naperville, Ill.

Chairman, Finance: Oscar Gonzalez, Northgate Gonzalez Market, Anaheim, Calif.

Chairman, Food Safety: Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets Inc., Rochester, N.Y.

Chairman, Foundation: Rick Keyes, Meijer Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Chairman, Health and Well-being: Jack Sinclair, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Phoenix, Ariz.

Chairman, Independent Operators: Sean McMenamin, ShopRite McMenamin, Philadelphia, Pa.

Chairman, Industry Relations: JJ Fleeman, Ahold Delhaize USA, Salisbury, N.C.

Chairman, Product Supplier: Terry Thomas, Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga.

Chairman, Public Affairs: Chris Coborn, Coborn’s, Inc., St. Cloud, Minn.

Chairman, Violence Preparedness: Steven Williams, PepsiCo Foods North America, Plano, Texas

Chairman, Wholesale: Sandy Douglas, UNFI, Providence, R.I.

New executive committee directors:

Wesley Eubanks, The Pictsweet Co., Bells, Tenn.

Dan Funk, Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., Kansas City, Kan.

Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa

Norman Mayne, Dorothy Lane Market Inc., Dayton, Ohio

Susan Morris, Albertsons Cos., Boise, Idaho

Kevin Murphy, Publix Super Markets Inc., Lakeland, Fla.

Steve Oakland, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Oak Brook, Ill.

Melody Richard, Walmart Inc., Bentonville, Ark.

Steve Smith, K-VA-T Food Stores,Inc., Abingdon, Va.

Pam Stewart, The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, Ga.

Mike Stigers, Wakefern Food Corp., Keasbey, N.J.

Mike Stone, Mollie Stone’s Markets, Mill Valley, Calif.

Additional new directors:

Matt Gregory, Unilever, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Steve Heggelke, Bozzuto’s Inc., Cheshire, Conn.

Chuck Howell, McClatchy Retail Network, Sacramento, Calif.

Joe Kirby, Imperial Distributors Inc., Worcester, Mass.

Lucho Lopez-May, Mondelez International, East Hanover, N.J.

Suzy Monford, Heritage Grocers Group LLC, Ontario, Calif.

Jamie Nelson, Pattison Food Group, Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Claire Peters, Amazon.com Inc., Seattle, Wash.

Arturo Petrozza, Reckitt, Parsippany, N.J.

Ashley Roehm, Acosta, Jacksonville, Fla.

Herb Smith, Gallo, San Ramon, Calif.

Marty Thompson, Nestlé USA Inc., Arlington, VA

Source: FMI