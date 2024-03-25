Kristal Sevcik, VP of business development at AmeriQual Group LLC, has been elected chairperson of the Board of Directors of PLMA, the trade association for the global store brands industry.

Sevcik, who most recently served as first vice chairperson, was chosen on March 21 at PLMA’s 2024 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference in San Antonio. She succeeds Doug Bausch of LNK International Inc., who will serve as ex-officio.

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of the private label industry, working beside many amazing professionals,” Sevcik said.

Other selections to the executive committee made on March 21:

Mark Cheney of Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. as first vice chairperson.

Anthony Biggers of Simmons Pet Food as second vice chairperson.

Five directors were elected to serve from 2024–2027:

Felix Angst of Huhtamaki.

Elizabeth Chimens of Parisi Coffee.

Chris Quinlan of Winland Foods Inc.

Andy Russick of Pacific Coast Producers.

Marty Taylor of Nortera Foods.

Additionally, John Logan of Inteplast Group will serve a one-year term from 2024–2025, filling an open seat.

“The store brands industry and PLMA have continued to evolve over the years, mirroring the overall changes in corporate America, and I'm pleased to see more diversity being reflected in our board of directors and membership as a whole,” PLMA President Peggy Davies said.

The full list of board members is available here.

Source: Private Label Manufacturers Association