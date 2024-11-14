The Culinary Institute of America has elected industry veteran Marc Sarrazin as its 23rd board chair. He succeeds John C. Metz Jr., who held the role since 2022.

"Marc was raised in the industry and is passionate about shaping the next generation of food, beverage, and hospitality leaders," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "I look forward to collaborating with him to lead the CIA into its next chapter."

Sarrazin is president and CEO of New York butcher DeBragga, a role previously held by his father. Upon taking the torch from his father in 1992, Sarrazin continued to build the company's relationships and reputation.

Sarrazin grew up spending summers in France at his grandfather's charcuterie and grandmother's cafe, where he learned the value of quality products and service. As he began his own career, Sarrazin learned the ins and outs of the meat business from his father while securing his business bona fides, earning his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from Fordham University. He then joined DeBragga as a sales associate, working his way up to vice president before eventually becoming president after his father retired.

For several years, Sarrazin also worked as an adjunct professor of food purchasing in the Hotel and Restaurant Management department of the New York Technical College. His dedication to education has continued through his involvement with organizations that support and award scholarships to students studying foodservice.

Sarrazin is an allied member of the Hotel Association, The Food and Beverage Managers Association and Club Managers of New York. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Guild of Chefs in 2005, and was named Purveyor of the Year 2001 by the Food and Beverage Managers Association.

"I am honored to serve as the Culinary Institute of America's board chair during this exciting time in the Institute's history," said Sarrazin. "I look forward to working with President Bakker and the rest of the board, faculty, and staff as the CIA and its students continue to shape the future of the food and hospitality industries."

The CIA's Board of Trustees consists of 25 leaders in the foodservice industry and business world. They provide expert governance and guidance for the nonprofit college and are not compensated for their services.

Source: The Culinary Institute of America