As the Trusted Veal from Europe team establishes a stronger American foodservice presence, it is set to take center stage at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Alumni Weekend and New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) in October.

The Culinary Institute of America alumni event attracts CIA alumni from across the U.S., showcasing the latest innovations in culinary techniques for alumni to incorporate into their own restaurants. Dutch Chef Ben van Beurten Jr., founder of IkBen, and CIA instructors are planning to prepare numerous dishes with Trusted Veal from Europe products, including osso buco with smoked marrow butter and gremolata, veal loin and veal pastrami burgers.

Additionally, at NYCWFF, the Trusted Veal from Europe team will participate in the Taste of Italy event and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Trade Day and Grand Tasting.

“Veal has been featured in the most renowned European fine dining experiences for decades, and that popularity presents many opportunities for American foodservice operators.” Van Beurten said. “Presenting veal at these trend-setting culinary events is quite an honor.”

Van Beurten worked in Michelin Star restaurants and was chef and director for Jamie Oliver. He is optimistic Trusted Veal from Europe is at the forefront of momentum putting veal in the foodservice culinary spotlight. Data shows veal accounts for almost 12% of the menu in fine dining restaurants, placing it in the adoption stage of the menu adoption cycle.

“Today’s consumers seek captivating experiences and flavors, and they are interested in trying global cuisines,” Van Beurten said. “Veal brings so many opportunities for foodservice operators, and Trusted Veal from Europe lends an added assurance of quality to provide a premium experience.”

Desired for its light color and delicate taste and texture, Trusted Veal from Europe has long been held in high regard among chefs around the world. Through decades of innovation, Trusted Veal from Europe has developed one of the most comprehensive quality control programs in the world. Trusted Veal calves can be traced back to the farm where they were raised, and farms are monitored closely for sustainability and animal welfare standards.

For more information about Trusted Veal from Europe, visit trustedveal.com or look for Trusted Veal from Europe and Van Beurten at CIA Alumni Weekend or NYCWFF.

Source: Central Organisation for the Meat Sector