Nebraska cattle producer and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Buck Wehrbein recently testified before the US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry to share an update on policy priorities for the American cattle industry.

“The cattle industry is seeing better market conditions, strong consumer demand for beef, and optimism for the future of our industry yet challenges still remain,” said Wehrbein. “Congress must always remember that food security is national security and the policy decisions they make will impact the hardworking cattlemen and women who produce our nation’s food. Passing a Farm Bill, axing the Death Tax, protecting beef in the Dietary Guidelines, rolling back excessive regulations, holding our trade partners accountable, combatting the New World screwworm, and protecting the Beef Checkoff are all tangible steps Congress can take to support American farmers and ranchers and protect our food security.”

In his testimony, Wehrbein urged Congress to pass a Farm Bill that supports animal health, voluntary conservation and risk management tools. He also explained the importance of the Beef Checkoff program, which strengthens beef demand, educates consumers and funds research. The Beef Checkoff has faced renewed attacks from animal rights activists, and Wehrbein urged Congress to stand with farmers and ranchers instead of activists.

Additionally, Wehrbein asked Congress to protect the cattle industry from the new threat of New World screwworm by investing in sterile fly production facilities that will help eradicate the screwworm. The US has been free of New World screwworms for over 60 years, but the pest is currently in Mexico and could move north. Wehrbein also addressed the importance of passing legislation to lower taxes and eliminate the Death Tax, protecting beef in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, supporting public lands ranching and reducing overregulation on American cattle producers.

Source: National Cattlemen's Beef Association