Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, is announcing the call for applications for the fourth annual Tyson Demo Day. Tyson Demo Day 2025 will focus on advancing artificial intelligence in food technology, emphasizing consumer and customer brand engagement, innovating in research & development and reimagining product development processes. The 2025 event will take place July 9 in Northwest Arkansas.

“This year, we’re spotlighting the transformative potential of AI to enhance how we connect with customers and consumers, design innovative products, and deliver exceptional experiences,” said Doug Kulka, Tyson Foods chief information and technology officer.

Startups with AI-driven solutions in areas that focus on customers and consumers are invited to apply. These spaces could include areas such as customer insights, consumer feedback integration, advanced product and packaging concepts and visuals, efficiencies in R&D, customer and consumer personalization and analytics for innovation.

Selected startups will have the opportunity to pitch their innovations at Tyson Demo Day, held at the Tyson Foods World Headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Participants could also gain access to mentorship from Tyson Foods leaders, pilot and testing, opportunities for commercial partnerships and media and press recognition.

Interested startups and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply online by May 2, 2025.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.