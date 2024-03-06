Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, is announcing the call for applications for the third installment of Tyson Demo Day. Tyson Demo Day 2024 aims to revolutionize the future of the Tyson Foods food supply chain by collaborating with innovative startups that foster sustainable practices, enhance transparency, create new efficiencies and ensure the highest standards of quality across the company’s unique supply chain.

“Our vision for Tyson Demo Day 2024 is to become a significant catalyst of groundbreaking supply chain technology by bringing startups together to collaborate with Tyson Foods,” said John R. Tyson, Tyson Ventures president and chief financial officer. "Together, we can reimagine, innovate and elevate the protein supply chain across every touchpoint."

Startups with innovations in logistics software, distribution, warehousing, traceability and transparency, animal welfare, cold-chain management, inventory management, forecasting and predictive analytics, supplier management, sourcing technology and beyond are encouraged to apply by the May 3, 2024, deadline.

“Tyson Demo Day 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity for startups to showcase their supply chain solutions and potentially partner with Tyson Foods to test their innovations in real market conditions,” said Brady Stewart, group president, beef, pork and chief supply chain officer. “Following the event, successful startups may engage in continued conversations with Tyson Foods, paving the way for further high-impact opportunities.”

Selected participants will have the chance to pitch at Tyson Demo Day at the Tyson Foods World Headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Successful startups may have access to further opportunities such as mentorship from Tyson Foods executives, potential pilot and testing programs, commercial partnerships and recognition through press and media.

For updates and further details about Tyson Demo Day 2024, follow the Tyson Ventures LinkedIn profile.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.