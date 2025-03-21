Firebirds promotes key executives

Restaurant and steakhouse Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is promoting Steve Sturm to chief operating officer and Andy Seiple to corporate executive chef.

Sturm has been with Firebirds since its inception in 2000 and was the first executive chef at Firebirds’ first restaurant, where he played an instrumental role in the development and evolution of the company’s original menu. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, food and beverage, and has shaped Firebirds’ offerings for the past 25 years as the brand has grown its footprint to more than 60 locations across 22 states. Previously, Sturm served in executive chef, corporate chef and corporate sous chef roles for various restaurants and restaurant groups. He trained at the St. Augustine Culinary Arts School and the FCCJ Culinary Arts Program.

Seiple joined Firebirds in 2013 as executive chef at Firebirds’ Cincinnati-area restaurant. He has grown with the company, serving as a regional chef throughout the Midwest and, since 2022, he has held the position of culinary director, working out of the company’s headquarters. Seiple studied culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University.

“Chef Steve’s influence is woven into the Firebirds DNA, with a track record of having developed some of our finest leaders and our most beloved recipes over the past 25 years. We’re at a pivotal point in our growth journey, and Steve is undoubtedly the perfect fit to guide Firebirds’ operations into the future,” said Steve Kislow, Firebirds CEO and president. “Chef Andy is a proven culinary leader in his own right, having helped define our brand’s culinary story and shape our innovative concept with an expectation of excellence to drive our success. With both these leaders’ complementary expertise in back-of-house operations, I am confident in their abilities to uncover new efficiencies and elevate the guest experience at scale.”

Source: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill