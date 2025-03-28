Nelson-Jameson names director of operations, West

Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson is appointing Brian Hanson as its director of operations – West.

In this role, Hanson will be located in Marshfield, Wisc., and oversee Nelson-Jameson’s operations teams at its Amarillo, Texas, Jerome, Idaho, and Turlock, Calif., distribution center locations. Hanson will also be responsible for helping to identify, prioritize and implement warehouse initiatives to improve operational safety, quality, delivery and cost.

“Nelson-Jameson is committed to providing the leadership that will position our customers for success in every region,” said VP of Operations and Logistics Shawn Kitchner. “Brian’s wealth of logistics and e-commerce experience, as well as his expertise in the food manufacturing industry, will ensure that Nelson-Jameson delivers unmatched value in the Western region.”

Hanson will apply his expertise in making continuous improvements to Nelson-Jameson operations, focusing on flow and process improvement and helping improve warehouse operations.

“Nelson-Jameson’s long history as a single-source supplier to food manufacturers was a unique draw and opportunity,” Hanson said. “I plan to leverage my experience in logistics, e-commerce, and the food manufacturing space to help build on the incredible foundation that Nelson-Jameson has created over the span of nearly 80 years.”

Before joining Nelson-Jameson, Hanson spent more than 30 years in e-commerce, logistics and food manufacturing, serving in roles such as vice president and director.

Source: Nelson-Jameson