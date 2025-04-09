USDA settles Packers and Stockyards cases

Mid-Yard Stock Yard

The US Department of Agriculture entered into a stipulation agreement with Mid-State Stock Yard LLC of Damascus, Ark., on March 25, 2025, which resolved an alleged violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Mid-State Stock Yard waived its right to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $750.

A USDA Agricultural Marketing Service investigation revealed Mid-State Stock Yard last tested its livestock scale on April 3, 2024. Mid-State Stock Yard continued weighing livestock to determine sales prices throughout the second half of 2024 without submitting a scale test report to USDA. On Jan. 10, 2025, Mid-State Stock Yard took corrective action by having its livestock scale tested and submitting the report.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to test livestock scales used in commerce at least once between Jan. 1 and June 30, and at least once again between July 1 and Dec. 31, and submit the scale test reports to USDA.

Schuchmann Cattle Co.

The US Department of Agriculture entered into a stipulation agreement with Chad Schuchmann of Billings, Mo., on March 23, 2025, which resolved an alleged violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Schuchmann waived his right to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $1,500.

A USDA Agricultural Marketing Service investigation revealed Schuchmann last submitted a scale test report on Aug. 21, 2023. Schuchmann continued weighing livestock to determine sales prices throughout 2024 without submitting a scale test report to USDA. On Feb. 27, 2025, Schuchmann took corrective action by having his livestock scale tested and submitting the report.

Source: USDA