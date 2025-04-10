ButcherBox launches on Target website

Direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand ButcherBox is launching on Target Plus, Target's third-party, curated digital marketplace.

The ButcherBox offerings on Target Plus allow consumers to discover and try ButcherBox's humanely raised meat and responsibly sourced seafood without the need for a subscription. The occasion centered offerings, which range from $99 to $189, include themes like Kid's Favorites and Breakfast Essentials to Steak Lovers and Meal Prepping.

"As we look to further build the ButcherBox brand, our focus is on getting intentionally sourced protein into the homes of more Americans and eliminating the subscription barrier," said Reba Hatcher, chief commercial officer at ButcherBox. "Target Plus has done an incredible job curating brands and products that will add value to their guests' online experience, and we believe the addition of ButcherBox allows us to provide our premium products to Target's guests in a new way without subscription costs."

Through the Shopify Marketplace Connect app, ButcherBox can connect into the Target Plus ecosystem.

"Being a Shopify-based e-commerce company, our relationship with Shopify was integral to launching on Target Plus," said Hatcher. "Target's demographic of families and health-conscious individuals aligns perfectly with our target market and the seamless integration between the two platforms."

