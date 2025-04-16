Maple Leaf Farms' new Tucker Reserve Duck line with CEO Scott Tucker and Director of Marketing Olivia Tucker Ruddell

National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Scott Tucker, CEO of Maple Leaf Farms, and Olivia Tucker Ruddell, director of marketing for Maple Leaf Farms, as they discuss the brand's new Tucker Reserve Duck Line, which includes Boneless Duck Breast and Whole Duck.

In this interview, Tucker and Ruddell explain the biggest challenges of crafting a duck product, the art of precise sizing, and the Trident Stewardship Program which oversees the well-being of ducks on a farm.