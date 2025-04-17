Martin Brower cold storage facility opens

BGO, a global real estate investment advisor and cold storage investment manager, and Stonemont Financial Group, a private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments, have opened of a 172,034-square-foot industrial storage facility at Northwood Business Park in Oshawa, Ontario.

The project, a build-to-suit for Martin Brower, broke ground in Q2 2023 and was co-developed and is co-owned by BGO and Stonemont.

Located at 650 Conlin Road. W, the modern cold storage facility sits on 16.86 acres and offers 40-foot clear heights, 37 dock doors and two drive-in doors, 130 trailer parking spaces and 125 car parking spaces. It is fully occupied by Martin Brower, a supply chain operator of some of the world’s leading food brands. The development features ambient warehouse space, along with cooler, freezer and office space to support Martin Brower’s service to more than 200 McDonald’s locations across eastern Ontario. Martin Brower, founded in 1934, has operated in Canada since 1972 and currently serves as McDonald’s sole supplier across the entire country. This new facility for Martin Brower brings 175 jobs to the community.

“The strength of BGO’s partnership with Stonemont and Martin Brower was instrumental in bringing online one of Ontario’s newest and most technologically advanced cold storage facilities and we congratulate all partners on the inauguration of this building,” said Kevin Rivest, Managing Partner and Head of North America for BGO Cold Chain. This facility delivers an important and timely solution to the ever-growing demand for modern, temperature-controlled logistics and will be a critical part of the cold chain infrastructure of the region for many years to come.”

“This project reflects Stonemont’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, Class-A product that is ideally tailored to meet the modern needs of supply chain operators,” said Cory Collins, vice president, senior development manager at Stonemont. “With premium features including extensive cooler and freezer space, Martin Brower is now equipped with the efficiency and flexibility needed to meet the needs of hundreds of McDonald’s restaurants across the eastern half of Ontario. We are thankful for our invaluable partnership with BGO and Martin Brower in bringing this development to life, further underscoring Oshawa as a prime hub for industrial growth in Canada.”

Stonemont and BGO coordinated the site acquisition, design and development of this project. Additional project partners include Panattoni Development Co. Canada as the local development partner and Nexrock Design Build Inc. as the general contractor.

Source: BGO