CRC Industries adds to line of food-grade lubricants, greases and cleaners

CRC Industries, a global leader in the production of specialty chemicals for maintenance and repair professionals, is launching three new products to complement its broad offering of market-leading Food Grade lubricants, greases and cleaners. Designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety, the new additions underscore CRC's commitment to deliver NSF-certified, innovative solutions to the food processing industry.

CRC Food Grade Bio-Based Power Lube is the first bio-based lubricant on the market matching the durable characteristics typically provided by a synthetic formula, only this formula is a readily biodegradable, vegetable oil-based lubricant. Formulated for extended service under extreme temperature conditions and treated with antioxidants, extreme pressure, anti-wear, and anti-corrosion additives and fortified with ceramic powder, it provides superior lubrication and protection for heavy machinery and equipment in food processing environments. As an additional safety feature, the Perma-Lock 2-Way Integrated Actuator is designed to prevent straw detachment from the can, reducing the risk of foreign object contamination.

CRC Food Grade Bio-Based Power Lube Grease offers excellent stability and resistance to water-washout, making it ideal for use in food processing applications where incidental food contact may occur. This readily biodegradable, vegetable oil-based grease is engineered to meet the extreme anti-wear characteristics of a synthetic formula in a biobased package. It extends equipment life and reduces maintenance costs while meeting the highest food safety standards.

CRC Food Grade Sugar Dissolver is a powerful two-in-one solution designed to quickly dissolve sugar-based residues from processing equipment while leaving behind a light lubricant to help prevent future sugar buildup. This product also features the Perma-Lock® 2-Way Integrated Actuator, which offers wide or narrow spray pattern options while reducing the risk of foreign object contamination.

"We’re always excited to bring new products to our Food Grade line," said Jonah Rauch, food grade product manager. "I’m particularly proud of the research and development that went into the Sugar Dissolver. Not only did it result in a formula that outperforms what is already in the market, it also enhances our robust line of Food Grade products, reaffirming our commitment to quality and excellence in the food industry.”

These new products are supported by the exclusive CRC Stoplight Food Safety Program and Risk Reduction Partner Program, which address compliance challenges head on so manufacturers can pass audits and operate their businesses with confidence. For added convenience and peace of mind, all CRC Food Grade products feature a prominent QR code on the packaging that leads directly to safety and allergen documents that apply to each product.

Source: CRC Food Safety