Anyone who has ever given or received a gift knows that if you really want to blow somebody’s mind, get them a Harry & David gift pack. For years, the company’s gift boxes have been known and loved by millions for their fresh fruit, decadent sweets and other gourmet treats. The company has made a concerted effort to expand its offerings to other fine foods, and the latest addition to that gourmet line is Harry & David Fine Meats.

“The launch of Harry & David Fine Meats is part of the continued expansion of Harry & David Gourmet, a collection of distinctive gourmet fare for entertaining and sharing year-round. Harry & David Gourmet officially launched in 2018 and has been growing in popularity ever since,” explains Greg Sarley, SVP of Merchandising at Harry & David. “We are continuously innovating in our assortment and offering new ways for our customers to connect, express, celebrate – and share – with family and friends.”

Meat companies have added e-commerce as an important sales channel – particularly in the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered the foodservice industry. Harry & David, though, is a well-established name in the category with a high degree of consumer trust.

“People have been increasingly turning to Harry & David for gourmet gifting, as well as for self-consumption and looking for products that can ship directly to their doorstep,” says Sarley. “In introducing Harry & David Fine Meats, we wanted to provide consumers with 24/7 access to the same type of fresh and premium products they’d find in their local butcher shop, all without ever having to leave home or sacrifice on quality.”

Harry & David Fine Meats features a variety of steaks, from filet mignons and ribeyes to porterhouses and tomahawks. The company also offers burgers, meatballs, beef Wellington, hams, a variety of seafood selections, pork chops and whole chickens. The “Preferred Steak Collection” retails for $119.99 and includes two servings each of Rastelli’s 5-ounce filet mignons, 10-ounce New York strip steaks, 10-ounce ribeye steaks and 6-ounce filet of top sirloin steaks.

The products have a variety of attributes; about 20 products are sustainably sourced, and others are antibiotic-free, animal welfare certified, organic etc.

“All of our meat suppliers must meet our rigorous vendor qualification standards, which are some of the highest in the industry. Our customers trust us to ensure that they are getting high quality product every time they order from Harry & David,” Sarley points out.

With most of Harry & David’s products, consumers simply have to unwrap and enjoy. The Fine Meats products, though, require a little preparation from the consumer. To help consumers who are a little nervous about preparing a high-end piece of meat, Harry & David offers tips on how to handle and prepare meat and a variety of recipes. It also sells complementary items like marinades and spices to help customers elevate their meals, Sarley says.

“Shoppers can further engage with the brand and get inspiration for their summer grilling festivities through exclusive curated content, including a newly launched series – "A Cut Above" – which features topics such as How to Grill the Perfect Steak, and Wine and Barbecue Pairings, with more resources being added on an ongoing basis,” he adds.