Meat and Poultry Industry NewsPork

Meyer Natural Foods expands partnership with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market

Meyer natural Angus Fresh Thyme
December 12, 2019
Industry News
KEYWORDS Fresh Thyme Farmers Market / meter natural foods
Reprints
No Comments

Meyer Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic proteins, announces new product availability at the Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, a specialty grocer featuring healthy and organic value-priced offerings. Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market will offer the Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brand and Laura's Organic Plant Based Burgers. The products are now available across all 74 Midwest Fresh Thyme Farmer's Markets.

The Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork, a premium natural pork brand, features exceptional marbling with rich and robust flavor. Pork used is 100% all natural, crate free, and vegetarian fed without the use of antibiotics or added hormones to ensure consistent flavor and uncompromising quality. The pork is hand-selected for highly desirable Duroc heritage.

Laura's Organic Plant-Based Burgers offer consumers an option which is gluten free and contains non-GMO ingredients with protein 100% plant sourced. 

Source: Meyer Natural Foods

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

CMS Solutions & Logistics adds Christensen to parts sales

Cargill and Renmatix explore new technology to make label-friendly, functional food ingredients to meet consumer demand

Stäubli to demo range of robots designed for food usage in Booth No. B6851 at IPPE 2020

CoBank releases 2020 year ahead report – forces that will shape the U.S. rural economy

Ingredion and SweeGen extend agreement for Ingredion to distribute SweeGen’s stevia sweeteners

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.