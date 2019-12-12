Meyer Natural Foods expands partnership with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market

Meyer Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic proteins, announces new product availability at the Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, a specialty grocer featuring healthy and organic value-priced offerings. Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market will offer the Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brand and Laura's Organic Plant Based Burgers. The products are now available across all 74 Midwest Fresh Thyme Farmer's Markets.

The Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork, a premium natural pork brand, features exceptional marbling with rich and robust flavor. Pork used is 100% all natural, crate free, and vegetarian fed without the use of antibiotics or added hormones to ensure consistent flavor and uncompromising quality. The pork is hand-selected for highly desirable Duroc heritage.

Laura's Organic Plant-Based Burgers offer consumers an option which is gluten free and contains non-GMO ingredients with protein 100% plant sourced.

Source: Meyer Natural Foods