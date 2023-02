Meyer Natural Foods, a provider of natural and organic proteins, announces the appointment of John Keating as the company's new chief executive officer.

Keating brings over thirty years of industry experience to Meyer Natural Foods through a long and successful career at Cargill, most recently serving as president of business operations and supply chain for North America. Keating is a native of Texas and graduated from Texas Tech University prior to beginning his career with Cargill. Keating's tenure at Cargill began as a beef production trainee, where he quickly advanced through various roles including general manager and vice president of Cargill Beef Australia. In 2002 Keating returned to the U.S. as president of Cargill's food distribution and case-ready businesses before being promoted to president of Cargill Beef in 2008. Keating retired from Cargill in 2022 and consulted with Meyer Natural Foods prior to his appointment as CEO.

"With today's challenging markets and economic pressures, I know we need an industry veteran to help drive growth and progress at Meyer Natural Foods", said Bob Meyer, Meyer Natural Foods owner and founder. "John brings the right mix of industry experience, customer focus, and personal integrity I desire to lead Meyer Natural Foods forward. ... John shares my commitment to producing ... products with a commitment to environmentally sound practices, humane animal treatment, and personal and professional integrity."

Keating and his wife Cristy have three daughters and live in Spicewood, Texas. Keating will be operating out of the Meyer Natural Foods corporate headquarters in Loveland, Colorado.

Source: Meyer Foods Group LLC