Bettcher Industries Inc. announces the appointment of Tim Swanson as new CEO

Bettcher Industries Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative equipment for food processing, foodservice, industrial, medical and other operations, announced that Tim Swanson has joined Bettcher as its Chief Executive Officer. Swanson has also become a member of Bettcher’s Board of Directors. Swanson will succeed Don Esch, who is retiring at the end of the year after having served as Bettcher’s CEO since October of 2014. Esch will continue to serve as a member of Bettcher’s Board of Directors.

Swanson comes to Bettcher from the Barnes Group where he served as President of the global Engineered Components business. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Illinois Tool Works (ITW) serving in General Management roles within the Global Automotive and Welding segments. At ITW, Swanson’s businesses focused on creating value through innovation and customer intimacy to achieve above-market growth. Swanson began his career at Whirlpool Corporation.

“Tim is a talented executive with a demonstrated history of driving growth, innovation and operational excellence in market-leading, global businesses”, said Board Chair Peter Taft. “We are welcoming a new leader who will embrace the culture and capabilities that have contributed to Bettcher’s historical success, while bringing the skills to guide it through its next chapter of growth and expansion.”

“I’m both pleased and comforted to be succeeded by such a proven and capable leader,” said Don Esch, former CEO and current Director. “Tim’s impeccable track record and insightful perspectives give me tremendous confidence in his ability to lead Bettcher during this transformative and exciting time for the company, its employees and its customers.”

“Within the Bettcher family of businesses, I see an enterprise that puts its customers and employees first and has a rich heritage of delivering value through product innovation,” said Tim Swanson, CEO of Bettcher. “I look forward to extending our market-leading reputation on a global basis by leveraging our differentiated product portfolio and acquiring new capabilities that address customer needs. I’m thrilled to join the Bettcher team.”

Swanson is a graduate of Michigan Technological University where he earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as a Master of Science degree in Operations Management.

