Lamb & veal products produced in Canada recalled due to lack of re-inspection

December 20, 2019
Montpak International Inc., a Canadian establishment, is recalling approximately 2,804 pounds of veal and lamb products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United Sates, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The veal bone, cutlet items, and lamb carcasses were imported on December 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 40-lb. bulk boxes containing “VEAL Bones” with a SKU 97507U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) represented on the label.
  • 50-lb. bulk boxes containing “VEAL Marrow bones” with a SKU 97660U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) represented on the label.
  • 10-lb. bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ CHUNKS” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 represented on the label.
  • 10-lb. bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ EYE RND” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 represented on the label.
  • Whole carcasses of lamb wrapped in cheese cloth.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection or “EST 1809” on the box. These items were shipped to distributors in New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.   

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

