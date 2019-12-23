NiceLabel named one of the leading software and technology providers key to supporting the global food and beverage supply chain

NiceLabel has been named to the FL 100+, Food Logistics magazine’s annual list of the top 100-plus software and technology providers for the food and beverage industry. The list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

Food Logistics magazine, dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, this week released the 16th annual FL100+ list of software and technology providers that hold influential roles in the global food and beverage supply chain. Their products benefit the industry in multiple ways, from reducing food waste and extending shelf life, to facilitating safe and sanitary transportation of product while assuring regulatory compliance.

“Whether you’re using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry,” remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer.”

“We are honored to have again been selected among the 100 leading technology companies supporting the global food and beverage supply chain,” said Ken Moir, VP Marketing at NiceLabel. “NiceLabel’s next generation technology and professional services help F&B suppliers of any size digitize their labeling, reduce direct and indirect costs and avoid missed opportunities. F&B companies need to be agile enough to adapt to changes in the market, and have the most effective processes in place to ensure labels are accurate, available and compliant. Whether that means implementing an on-premise label management system or turning to the cloud for help, the outcome is the same: better labeling and better safety for consumers.”

Additional information on NiceLabel’s solution for food and beverage industry is available here. Companies who earned a spot on the FL100+ list are featured in the current issue of Food Logistics, as well as at the magazine’s website.