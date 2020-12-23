NiceLabel, a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems, has once again been spotlighted on the FL 100+, Food Logistics Magazine’s annual list of the top 100-plus software and technology providers for the food and beverage industry. The list presents a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are crucial for businesses in the global food and beverage supply chain.

This news tops off a highly successful year for NiceLabel in which it was similarly named in SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for a second time. The company also launched a non-commercial and non-profit-based initiative supporting organizations involved in fighting Covid-19, with free subscriptions of its cloud-based labeling solution and technical consulting services. The move accelerated the supply of vital equipment and materials including respirators, disinfectants, masks or other critical supplies. NiceLabel’s Label Cloud is the world’s first public cloud-based label management system, developed to allow businesses of all sizes and industries to digitally transform their factory and warehouse labeling process at a rapid pace.

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, said, “From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident. This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility and quality assurance.”

Ken Moir, VP Marketing, NiceLabel, said, “We are once again delighted to have been designated among the 100 leading technology companies supporting the global food and beverage supply chain. This important recognition reflects NiceLabel’s focus on enabling digital transformation in the supply chain through the digitization of labeling processes, helping our customers to reduce their costs and grow their businesses by using our solutions.”

Additional information on NiceLabel’s solution for the food and beverage industry is available here. Companies who earned a spot on the FL100+ list are featured in the current issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.