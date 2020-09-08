NiceLabel, a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems, has once again been named in SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. The annual list names the top 100 supply chain vendors whose solutions have made a significant impact on the efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance of their customers. The company was previously named in the annual list in 2017.

This news follows a busy few months for NiceLabel after the company launched a non-commercial and non-profit-based initiative supporting organizations involved in fighting Covid-19. The initiative saw NiceLabel offering free subscriptions of its cloud-based labeling solution and technical consulting services to organizations, allowing them to rapidly produce and apply new labels to packaging, accelerating the supply of vital equipment and materials including respirators, disinfectants, masks or other critical supplies.

NiceLabel’s Label Cloud is the world’s first public cloud-based label management system. The solution was developed to allow businesses of all sizes and industries to digitally transform their factory and warehouse labeling process at a rapid pace. It allows users to centrally manage label design, product data and quality control; with third parties, suppliers and partners able to access label information in the cloud to print labels locally. It is the fastest way to deploy labeling across the extended supply chain with suppliers, contract manufacturers and third party logistics (3PL) providers. The solution removes the requirement for investment in IT infrastructure and its ease of use increases agility, enabling rapid speed to market.

“For 18 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires specific criteria to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain.

“We’re delighted to once again find ourselves among the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners,” said Ken Moir, Vice President of Marketing at NiceLabel. “This recognition reflects NiceLabel’s focus on enabling digital transformation in the supply chain through the digitization of labeling processes. We are grateful to have been included because of feedback from our customers who have reduced their costs and grown their businesses using our solutions.”

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list for 2020 can be viewed at SuppyChainBrain.com.

For more information visit www.nicelabel.com.