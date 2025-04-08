Hormel Foods reveals leadership change in supply chain

Steve Lykken, Hormel Foods Corp. group vice president of supply chain, is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity. Kevin Myers has been appointed interim group vice president of supply chain.

Myers joined Hormel Foods in 2001 as a research scientist and has since taken on roles of increasing responsibility. In 2015, he was appointed senior vice president of research and development and quality control, overseeing product development, packaging, food safety sciences and lab services. Before joining the company, Myers spent a decade in the food industry, holding leadership positions in food technology, research science and new product development.

"I am grateful for Steve's contributions, dedication and leadership over the past 32 years and wish him all the best in his new chapter," said Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer, Hormel Foods. "We are fortunate to have Kevin, a highly respected and proven leader with deep expertise, stepping into the role of interim group vice president of supply chain. With Kevin at the helm, we remain focused on transforming and modernizing our supply chain, delivering for our customers and driving operational excellence."

Under the interim structure, Myers will oversee all aspects of the company's supply chain organization including procurement, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, research and development, quality management, and plant operations. A permanent replacement for Lykken will be decided by the company's future chief executive officer, once appointed.

Myers holds a Bachelor of Science, master's degree and doctorate from Iowa State University.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.