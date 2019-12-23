Elffers joins Motion Controls Robotics sales team

Motion Controls Robotics Inc. (MCRI) has announced that John Elffers has joined the sales team as Regional Sales Manager. He will provide system solutions to customers in the Northeastern United States. Elffers comes to MCRI from Promach Filling Systems via Pneumatic Scale Angelus, Inc.

In his career, Elffers continues to pursue the goal of supplying beneficial solutions for automation, design and implementation of capital equipment projects with several fortune 500 companies.

“We are very excited to have John on our team. He will play an integral role in our continued delivery of successful robotic systems and in identifying new markets and industry products,” explains Jim Skelding, Director of Sales & Marketing. “His experience and reputation will certainly improve our ever-expanding coverage of North America”

Elffers enjoys the outdoors, fishing, hunting and time with family. One day he would like to own a small farm for horses and cattle. He and his wife Christina live in Cleveland Ohio and yes, they are huge Browns fans. Elffers said, “I am excited to be part of the MCRI Team and grow the robotics industry”.

For more information visit www.motioncontrolsrobotics.com.