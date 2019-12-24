Supplier News

Centrisys/CNP exclusive U.S. distributor for LIPP America Tank Systems

December 24, 2019
Centrisys/CNP has signed an exclusive U.S. distributor agreement with LIPP America Tank Systems, LLC for water, sludge and digester tanks. LIPP has a patented stainless steel digester system that allows digesters to be built on-site in less than two months. The short construction period and patented digester building system allow Centrisys/CNP to offer its clients cost-effective, high-quality digesters with a long life cycle. The LIPP product line compliments Centrisys/CNPs product portfolio by offering its customers solutions for resource intensification and resource recovery.

“Like Centrisys/CNP, LIPP is a highly innovative, privately-owned company. This partnership allows us to customize digesters and storage tanks with short delivery times and attractive costs,” said Gerhard Forstner, CNP President. “The distributor agreement enables Centrisys/CNP to retrofit even small wastewater treatment plants and convert them to resource recovery centers by recovering water, energy and nutrients.”

Centrisys/CNP promotes and sells LIPP tanks through its independent manufacturer representative network. With the addition of these tanks, Centrisys/CNP and its representatives offer an entire product portfolio for sludge and biosolids treatment. Centrisys/CNP offers innovative sludge thickening with its THK series, dewatering with its proven CS Series, thermo-chemical hydrolysis process, phosphorus recovery and biosolids drying, in addition to LIPP tanks.

“We at LIPP America Tank Systems are honored and extremely excited to be a new partner with the Centrisys/CNP team,” said Al Lettinga, President/C.E.O. “We are confident that working together, we can make tremendous penetration within the municipal bioenergy and waste treatment market with our special LIPP double-fold tank technology. At LIPP America, as in the world markets, we stand out as a high quality and very unique tank technology. The LIPP double-fold and dual stainless plating system are a one-of-its-kind in the entire world market. Therefore, we are set apart against any liquid storage system in the market today.’

LIPP recently built a municipal anaerobic digester in Ohio and three more are currently being built in Michigan.

For more information visit www.centrisys-cnp.com.

