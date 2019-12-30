Hormel Foods surprises schools by tackling lunch debt in its plant communities this holiday season

Hormel Foods Corporation announced it is tackling school lunch debt at several schools in its plant communities this holiday season through a special one-time gift. The company is contributing over $28,000 to help the schools and families in six of its plant communities, with plans to help its other plant communities in the future. In the majority of these schools, the donation will erase all school lunch debt.

“As a global branded food company, we know that kids need proper nutrition to excel in the classroom. Through these donations, we hope to ease the burden on families in our plant communities this holiday season,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “This gift helps us give back to those communities where we live and work.”

The schools receiving funds from Hormel Foods are as follows:

Austin (Minn.) Public Schools;

Dubuque (Iowa) Community School District;

Knoxville (Iowa) Community School District (Angel Fund);

Sixteen schools in the Tucker, Georgia, area;

West St. Paul – Mendota Heights – Eagan (Minn.) Area Schools (Angel Fund); and

Three elementary schools in Wichita, Kansas.

The donation checks from Hormel Foods will be presented to the schools in January.

“We are truly honored to be able to make this contribution to help others and look forward to helping additional families and schools in our plant communities in the future,” Snee said.

For additional information about the company’s hunger-relief efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/communities/.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.