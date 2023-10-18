The Butterball brand of turkey is announcing a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Bumble For Friends, an app for finding like-minded friends nearby. The #FindYourTable partnership features a series of "Friendsgiving" events and a variety of resources designed to help people make new connections and discover the joy and ease of gathering with friends and family, over turkey, this holiday season.

According to the 2023 Butterball Thanksgiving Outlook Report, 20% of those surveyed either will not celebrate Thanksgiving this year or will celebrate alone, citing factors like friends and family being too far away (22%) and the cost of travel (13%). Butterball partnered with Circana to commission the 2023 Butterball Thanksgiving Outlook Report, an online survey conducted between July 3 and 14 among a nationally representative sample of 1,838 U.S. adults.

"Togetherness is our core value at Butterball, and we understand that many people are longing for new and meaningful connections right now," said Christa Leupen, director of purpose at Butterball. "That’s why we’re so pleased to partner with Bumble For Friends to help people find their table and celebrate the holidays in a way that is authentic to them – helping them express their personality whether they’re gathering with friends or family, neighbors or coworkers, new acquaintances or childhood besties."

Additionally, a recent survey commissioned by Bumble For Friends revealed adults are eager to forge new friendships, with a majority of respondents (60%) showing a desire to find new friends. Of Millennial respondents, 73% want to find new friends, and 39% of Gen-Z respondents agree that they are stuck in outdated friendships that no longer serve them. This research was commissioned by Bumble in February 2023 among a nationally representative sample of 1,007 U.S. adults who are age 18 and over.

"While Friendsgiving is traditionally a time to celebrate existing friendships, it’s also the perfect opportunity to meet new people," said Beth Berger, general manager at Bumble For Friends. "Friendship and bonding with others over shared interests like enjoying a delicious meal are vital parts of our well-being, and this is especially important when navigating the often busy and stressful holiday season."

Beginning Oct. 18, consumers who visit FindYourTable2023.com will find:

Launch event: #FindYourTable New York City in-person event for the Bumble For Friends community on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. This special event will feature Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts, friendship coach Danielle Bayard Jackson, No More Lonely Friends founder Marissa Meizz and Dinner with Friends founder Anita Michaud for hands-on demonstrations, tastings and more to help attendees find their tables this holiday season.

Virtual events: Details of two virtual events – co-hosted by Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts and Dinner with Friends’ Michaud on Thursday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time – to encourage and empower prospective holiday hosts across the country. Guests will learn how surprisingly simple it is to roast a whole turkey, as well as a variety of ways to put their own stamp on hosting.

Butterball resources: Everything holiday hosts need to know to serve a turkey centerpiece, including how to shop for, thaw, season, roast and carve the turkey and more.

Bumble For Friends resources: Tips for making meaningful connections and tools for hosting Friendsgiving celebrations using the app’s exclusive group chat and planning feature.

Additional holiday resources

In celebration of Friendsgiving and to make it easier for everyone to organize their own gathering, the Bumble For Friends app is adding a new "Friendsgiving" option to its group planning feature beginning Nov. 1. Anyone using the app in the U.S. with at least two connections can select “Friendsgiving” from a list of potential plan categories they want to organize with their Bumble For Friends connections.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts are also available to offer expertise and support to both new and seasoned holiday hosts. The Talk-Line officially opens on Nov. 1 and will be accessible through Dec. 24 via the following channels:

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), or text 844-877-3456: Turkey Talk-Line experts will be standing by to answer holiday hosting questions.

Social media: Help and inspiration are also available through the Butterball Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest channels.

Website: Email or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts via Butterball.com, plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

Source: Butterball