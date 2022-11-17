This year has been challenging for many, and whether that’s struggling with inflation, facing a financial issue, or even a layoff, the holidays can feel challenging. So this year, Omaha Steaks is going to do something about that.

To kick off this holiday season, Omaha Steaks set up a town hall meeting to inform team members that the company will be gifting a cooler of products on behalf of every regular full-time team member to a recipient of their choice. Employees are encouraged to send their product cooler to someone who has experienced hardship, put others before themselves, or is a frontline worker. Omaha Steaks will gift joy to someone who could use a positive and heartfelt surprise in their life at this time.

Every regular full-time team member can send the Classic Gift package to someone needing a little holiday joy ahead of Thanksgiving. The package includes Butcher's Cut Top Sirloins, Boneless Pork Chops, Omaha Steaks Burgers, Gourmet Jumbo Franks, Omaha Steaks Seasoning, and Caramel Apple Tartlets.

The Omaha Steaks team members and recipients are encouraged to use the hashtag #giftjoy to inspire others this season.

For more information about Omaha Steaks holiday gifts and meal options, visit https://www.omahasteaks.com/shop/.

Source: Omaha Steaks