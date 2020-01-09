At WestPack, WIPOTEC-OCS to showcase quality control modules for F&B, pharma and cannabis sectors

WIPOTEC-OCS, a leading manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing and X-Ray scanning equipment, will feature a trifecta of quality control solutions at WestPack, February 11-13 in Anaheim, CA. At Booth #5511, the company’s lineup will include a precision high-speed checkweigher for various packages, a new ultra-compact X-Ray Scanner measuring just 70cm in width, and a serialization unit offering pharma-level traceability for all relevant applications, including cannabis packaging.

Designed for pharma and food & beverage manufacturers, WIPOTEC’s HC-A Checkweigher verifies weight of packages to ensure the exact amount of product. The resulting precision helps eliminate reputation-damaging underfills or costly overfills. With a maximum throughput of 600 pieces per minute, the high-speed checkweigher easily fits into existing packaging lines. A wide variety of options are available, including a double-track configuration and various faulty product sort and reject mechanisms.

Like all WIPOTEC checkweighers, the HC-A features high-tech Electro-Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) weigh cells. This exacting, differentiating engineering design guarantees precise weighing results. In addition, the unit’s simple and user-friendly controls yield efficiency improvements, and requirements-based modularity provides flexibility in an industry that often necessitates it.

For food, healthcare and cannabis applications WIPOTEC-OCS will showcase the new SC-2000 “Mini“ X-Ray Scanner, which can inspect up to 400 products per minute with exceedingly few false rejects. True to its name, the SC-2000 Mini is just 700mm in width, offering outstanding process speed to footprint ratio. Highly modular for a comprehensive range of potential inspection setups, the machine features integrated conveyor technology with discharge units, and a switch cabinet can be configured separately from the measuring head. The SC-2000 Mini’s external control cabinet affords easy integration into existing production lines.

Used worldwide in major pharma applications – and an attractive option for the burgeoning cannabis industry – WIPOTEC's TQS-SP Serialization Unit is a user-friendly solution for applying track & trace data to individual cartons. The TQS-SP can handle up to 600 cartons per minute, with folding boxes conveyed by a specially designed, double-guided top band system that ensures stable positioning upon exiting cartoning equipment.

At 801mm in width, the TQS-SP takes up very little floor space, and its intuitive operator interface touchscreen helps maximize efficiency. The machine features a precision product transport design that is highly adaptable to different packaging types, and its flexible print head and camera mounting easily adapt to various boxes.

