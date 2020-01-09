Supplier News

At WestPack, WIPOTEC-OCS to showcase quality control modules for F&B, pharma and cannabis sectors

Wipotec Checkweigher
January 9, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS checkweigher / wipotec-ocs
Reprints
No Comments

WIPOTEC-OCS, a leading manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing and X-Ray scanning equipment, will feature a trifecta of quality control solutions at WestPack, February 11-13 in Anaheim, CA. At Booth #5511, the company’s lineup will include a precision high-speed checkweigher for various packages, a new ultra-compact X-Ray Scanner measuring just 70cm in width, and a serialization unit offering pharma-level traceability for all relevant applications, including cannabis packaging.

Designed for pharma and food & beverage manufacturers, WIPOTEC’s HC-A Checkweigher verifies weight of packages to ensure the exact amount of product. The resulting precision helps eliminate reputation-damaging underfills or costly overfills. With a maximum throughput of 600 pieces per minute, the high-speed checkweigher easily fits into existing packaging lines. A wide variety of options are available, including a double-track configuration and various faulty product sort and reject mechanisms.

Like all WIPOTEC checkweighers, the HC-A features high-tech Electro-Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) weigh cells. This exacting, differentiating engineering design guarantees precise weighing results. In addition, the unit’s simple and user-friendly controls yield efficiency improvements, and requirements-based modularity provides flexibility in an industry that often necessitates it.

For food, healthcare and cannabis applications WIPOTEC-OCS will showcase the new SC-2000 “Mini“ X-Ray Scanner, which can inspect up to 400 products per minute with exceedingly few false rejects. True to its name, the SC-2000 Mini is just 700mm in width, offering outstanding process speed to footprint ratio. Highly modular for a comprehensive range of potential inspection setups, the machine features integrated conveyor technology with discharge units, and a switch cabinet can be configured separately from the measuring head. The SC-2000 Mini’s external control cabinet affords easy integration into existing production lines.

Used worldwide in major pharma applications – and an attractive option for the burgeoning cannabis industry – WIPOTEC's TQS-SP Serialization Unit is a user-friendly solution for applying track & trace data to individual cartons. The TQS-SP can handle up to 600 cartons per minute, with folding boxes conveyed by a specially designed, double-guided top band system that ensures stable positioning upon exiting cartoning equipment.

At 801mm in width, the TQS-SP takes up very little floor space, and its intuitive operator interface touchscreen helps maximize efficiency. The machine features a precision product transport design that is highly adaptable to different packaging types, and its flexible print head and camera mounting easily adapt to various boxes.

For more information visit http://www.wipotec-ocs.com/us/.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

Recent Articles by Industry News

Grundfos to feature dosing, water treatment and washdown solutions at IPPE 2020

Kraig Adams joins GS1 US as Vice President, Blockchain

BURGER KING restaurants test the Impossible Croissan’wich

SPX strengthens high-efficiency commercial heating portfolio with purchase of Patterson-Kelley

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.