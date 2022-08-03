WIPOTEC-OCS, a manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing, track and trace/anti-counterfeiting solutions and X-Ray scanning equipment, will showcase a new series of modular quality control machines at Pack Expo Booth S-4172, October 23–26 in Chicago. The company’s new Traceable Quality System Modular Design (TQS-MD) uses a “building block” concept yielding compatibility with a broad array of products.

The modular concept inherent to TQS-MD machines makes them adaptable. Depending on a product’s size, shape, weight, and desired throughput speed, WIPOTEC-OCS can combine the relevant modules for a solution tailored to meet specific needs.

A cornerstone of WIPOTEC-OCS’ new series is central control. Regardless the number of functionalities a TQS-MD models entails—a lengthy list that includes weighing, marking and verifying, labeling, metal detection and serialization/aggregation integration, among others —the unit offers one user interface. This makes product changes, article setup, and layout modifications less error-prone and more user-friendly. The “one system, many capabilities” approach also has availability benefits amid a challenging supply chain landscape: With 85% of components produced in-house, WIPOTEC-OCS is well positioned to deliver not only exemplary quality standards but shortest-possible delivery times.

As the name suggests, the TQS-MD series can comprise a wide array of configurations. Typically applied to print “best before” dates, batch codes, or lot numbers on boxes, the popular basic setup marks, verifies, and weighs products on a footprint of just one meter in length, and can be upgraded to execute full serialization where required.

Another TQS-MD setup, geared toward food applications, can weigh, label, and inspect for metallic foreign bodies in a single process step. And by adapting product handling modules to a larger dimension, TQS-MD models also can be arranged to handle big boxes like shipping cartons. Since such cases generally entail unit-level information for serialization, aggregation, or shipping, a track & trace module is also usually engaged in these instances.

As with other WIPOTEC weighing solutions, all TQS-MD models employing a weighing station feature the company’s Electro-Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) weigh cells, a differentiating engineering design that guarantees precise weighing results.

Source: WIPOTEC-OCS