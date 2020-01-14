Handtmann Group of Companies acquires Inotec

The Handtmann Group of Companies acquires the Inotec Group and thus strengthens the international sales organization of both companies.

Inotec is a leading manufacturer of innovative mixing and emulsification technology for the food processing sector. Tying and separating machinery for sausage production complement the product range. The company was established in 1988 and employs around 270 people at four locations in Reutlingen and Herzebrock-Clarholz (Germany), Hluk (Czech Republic) and Saverne (France).

As an independent company within the Handtmann Group of Companies, the Handtmann Maschinenfabrik develops and produces filling and portioning systems for the food production and is the world leader in the meat processing segment.

The merger will allow the realization of automated production lines across several process steps. “We thus offer our shared customers significant added value. And at the same time, the international sales and service organisations of both companies will be strengthened. Moreover, we have identified synergies for the development of additional fields of application outside the meat processing industry. Both business units, and above all our customers, will benefit from it,” says Company Director Thomas Handtmann.

Inotec will continue under the operational leadership of the current management team. Frank Gekeler, Managing Director of Inotec, is pleased: “Handtmann and Inotec have already had a successful sales cooperation in the USA and Canada since 2017, and since last year also in Russia. The products complement each other very well and the philosophies of both companies are on the same wavelength when it comes to quality, innovation and culture. Being part of the Handtmann Group of Companies thus lays the foundation for Inotec’s positive long-term development, offering excellent prospects both for our customers and our employees as a result.”

The acquisition of Inotec is subject to approval by the German competition law authorities.