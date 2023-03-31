Markus Handtmann and Valentin Ulrich represent the fifth generation of the Handtmann family to take on management of the Handtmann Group of Companies — with headquarters in Biberach an der Riß — on April 1, 2023. As of the end of June 2023, the current managing partner of Handtmann Holding, Thomas Handtmann, will move to the advisory board of the family-owned company.

The fourth and fifth generation of Managing Directors of the Handtmann Group of Companies. (From left to right): Harald Suchanka (CEO F&P), Valentin Ulrich, Thomas Handtmann, Markus Handtmann, Dr. Mark Betzold (CTO F&P). Photo courtesy Handtmann Group of Companies.

Twenty-five years ago, Thomas Handtmann took over the management of the family business from his father Arthur Handtmann. Turnover between then and now has more than quadrupled to 1.1 billion euros today. The headcount also increased from around 1,600 to 4,300 in 2022, distributed over six divisions in total: Filling and Portioning Systems (F&P), Light Metal Casting, Systems Engineering, Process Technology, Plastics Engineering and e-solutions. Handtmann now has a global network of numerous production and sales locations in addition to the headquarters in Biberach. This includes new foundries in China and Slovakia as well as new locations in Reutlingen (Germany), Czech Republic and the Netherlands as part of the F&P division.

"From a medium-sized enterprise in Upper Swabia, we have developed into an internationally operating technology company. What is important to me personally is that throughout this time we have always been a family business and that many working people at Handtmann have a strong sense of belonging. It is the people that make Handtmann. They are the key to our success," explains Thomas Handtmann.

At the end of June, 70-year-old Thomas Handtmann will move to the advisory boards and transfer responsibility for the group of companies to his son Markus Handtmann and nephew Valentin Ulrich. Both have mechanical engineering and management experience and have already held various management positions at Handtmann and other companies.

Valentin Ulrich, previously CFO in the management of the F&P division, outlines the group of companies’ future course. "Topics such as internationalisation, innovation, digitalisation and openness to new ways of working are crucial for the future of Handtmann," Ulrich says. "We will be investing in these and other areas to create sustainable long-term value for our customers, our employees, society and our group of companies."

Harald Suchanka, CEO F&P, endorses the strategic focus. "The Handtmann family supports the expansion course of our division with sustainable investments in our production and sales infrastructure," Suchanka says. "I very much look forward to successfully pursuing the corporation’s continued growth course together with the fifth Handtmann generation."

Markus Handtmann says, "Our goal is to position Handtmann well for the future so that we can continue moving forward on the path to success. Our group of companies operates [in a] widely diversified [way,] is a strong investor and employs a large number of enthusiastic people. We are very pleased to be leading this team from now on."

Source: Handtmann Group of Companies