Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms Partner with Grill Mates to introduce Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins

For the first time, Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms are partnering with McCormick to deliver a delicious, new co-branded product, Grill Mates Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins. Available in two flavors – Montreal Turkey and Southwest Style Chipotle – these new offerings will be in select retail locations starting in January.

Grill Mates Marinated Turkey Tenderloins were developed to refresh the turkey tenderloin category with more relevant flavor profiles and provide consumers a convenient, easy-to-prepare protein option. Consumers, especially those with children, have limited time to cook meals at home. The demand for convenience is boosting demand for value-added proteins.

According to the Power of Meat 2019 report1, value-added meat has been a growth driver for several years, based on the combination of a higher consumption frequency and an increase in household penetration. In 2018, value-added meat purchases increased by 5.1% in dollar volume over the prior year. Grill Mates Marinated Turkey Tenderloins will offer consumers another value-added option that saves time and delivers excellent value.

Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms teamed up with McCormick Grill Mates for a multitude of reasons. Grill Mates is the most popular brand in grilling blends and rubs with nearly half of sales in the category2, and consumer research3 revealed that:

84% of consumers are familiar with the McCormick Grill Mates brand

71% of consumers said they like the McCormick Grill Mates brand

And 66% said the McCormick Grill Mates brand fit well with turkey tenderloins

McCormick, Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms also reviewed the popularity of trending flavor profiles when developing the Marinated Turkey Tenderloins. Consumer and category research demonstrated that “seasoned” flavors appeal to a broad audience, and Montreal steak seasoning is the most popular flavor in grilling brands and rubs with 11% of all sales in the category.

1 Food Marketing Institute The Power of Meat 2019 – March 2019

2 IRI MULO, 12 months ending November 2019

3 Cargill Brand Equity Research – June 2018 Consumers

