First multi-frequency metal detector designed for combination systems will make its WestPack debut

The latest scanning multi-frequency metal detector for food quality and safety assurance from Thermo Fisher Scientific will make its WestPack debut in Anaheim, California on February 11-13, at booth #5224. The Thermo Scientific Sentinel 3000 multiscan metal detector is designed to improve productivity and maximize factory floor space by combining the benefits of multiscan metal detection technology with accurate weight control.

The Sentinel 3000 is the smallest model in the line of Sentinel metal detectors and mounts on the frame of Thermo Scientific VersaWeigh and Versa GP checkweighers. The Sentinel 3000 detector is the first multi-frequency metal detector specifically designed for metal detection-checkweighing combination systems in food production, providing users with improved functionality and performance in a smaller footprint than typically required with two pieces of equipment. By integrating the detector onto the checkweigher frame, the need for an external metal detector conveyor is eliminated. New harmonized Versa checkweigher software incorporates capability to operate the checkweigher and metal detector from one screen and is designed to improve usability and reduce training time. Additionally, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new Sentinel Auto Learn software, enhances set-up and makes it easier and quicker to improve inspection performance of the Sentinel.

“Food manufacturers are increasingly adopting combination systems for more economical product inspection. The WestPack expo gives them an opportunity to learn more about these systems and see them in action,” said Bob Ries, lead product manager, metal detection and X-ray inspection for Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The Sentinel 3000 metal detector uses advanced multi-frequency technology to keep consumers safe while optimizing space. An integrated metal detector also provides superior value since the hardware is shared with the checkweigher.”

The Sentinel 3000 metal detector features multiscan technology, which allows users to select up to five frequencies from 50 to 1000 kHz and scan through each frequency at a rapid rate. It effectively acts like five metal detectors in one. Multiscan is designed with improved sensitivity to identify contaminants that are up to 30 percent smaller in volume than previous Thermo Scientific technologies. The technology also is devised to increase the probability that all random sizes, shapes and types of metal foreign objects are found before food products reach consumers.

The Sentinel 3000 metal detector is designed for a wide range of food applications, including dairy, meat, poultry, fruit, vegetables and bread.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Sentinel 3000 multiscan metal detector, please visit www.thermofisher.com/sentinel3000 or visit the West Line-Thermo Fisher Scientific booth #5224 at WestPack in Anaheim, CA on February 11-13.