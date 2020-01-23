Perdue Farms named best employer for diversity by Forbes for second year in a row

Forbes has named Perdue Farms a “Best Employer for Diversity 2020.” This is the second year the company has been featured on the list.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create the third annual ranking of America’s best employers for diversity. The companies were chosen based on an independent survey of 60,000 employees working for American companies employing at 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. A representative sample of employees were surveyed, and respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

“Perdue Farms is celebrating 100 years in business this year and our steadfast commitment to our associates and creating a workplace that is diverse and inclusive is one of the factors that has contributed to our success and longevity”, said Kathryn Danko, chief diversity officer. “Being honored once again is a true testament to our incredibly diverse workforce that reflects the values and commitments of our company.”

Perdue Farms has a track record of creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Over half of the Company’s board is made up of women, and this leadership in gender diversity has received national recognition. Additionally, the Company’s incredibly diverse workforce hails from more than 13 countries. Currently, the Company is planning its first ever Day of Understanding, a national initiative spearheaded by CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, to further embrace and amplify difference in our organization and inform our journey from accepting diversity to celebrating diversity. The Company also has Diversity and Inclusion councils at our operations and many locations hold annual “Diversity Days” to celebrate the diversity of languages, cultures and backgrounds of our associates. Perdue Farms' CEO Randy Day signed on to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion in 2017, and in 2018 he hosted the Company’s first Diversity and Inclusion Forum with guest speaker and teen activist Marley Dias.

To view the Forbes’ list, click here.

Source: Perdue Farms