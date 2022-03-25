USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards has once again recognized The Fresh Market as the "Best Supermarket in America." A panel of 10Best local experts and contributors nominated their favorite American supermarkets based on value, selection and service. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote over a 28-day period through the 10Best website.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the best in America again," said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. "We are thankful to our guests for their votes and ongoing support this past year, and grateful for our team members who offer impeccable guest service every day."

The Fresh Market curates and creates only the best-tasting, highest-quality foods. Located in 22 states with 159 locations, The Fresh Market is a destination for guests to discover convenient, restaurant quality meals, premium baked goods, fresh cut flowers, fresh seasonal produce, unique ingredients from around the globe, and the finest meat and seafood in their town.



