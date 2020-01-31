PSSI integrates Packers Chemical into unified brand strategy

PSSI, the largest contract sanitation provider across the USDA, FDA and CFIA food processing industries and its sister chemical company, Packers Chemical Inc. announced a new unified brand identity. Packers Chemical, Inc., now PSSI Chemical Innovations, unveiled its new name, logo, and website, as a division of the master PSSI brand. Both companies are now featured on www.pssi.com.

This follows a strategic rebrand of PSSI in early 2019, broadening the company’s position as a complete food safety solutions partner. PSSI’s new logo, featuring a shield brand mark with incorporated checkmarks represents a seal of approval that all work is double checked to ensure the highest level of quality. It also represents the protection of PSSI employees and their safety.

“Our food safety and chemical teams already work hand in hand every day to provide the highest level of protection for our partners and protect our employee’s safety,” said Dan Taft, CEO of PSSI. “Unifying our teams under one main brand will help to emphasize our position across the marketplace and position us well for additional growth in the future.”

PSSI acquired Packers Chemical Inc. (PSSI Chemical Innovations) in 2016. PSSI Chemical Innovations is one of the industry’s leading chemical providers with an extensive line of more than 325 cleaning, sanitizing and specialty chemicals. The company manufactures over 210,000,000 pounds of detergents and sanitizers on an annual basis. Its state-of-the-art production facility, next door to the PSSI headquarters, offers full-scale quality control, analysis, research and development of chemicals and engineering solutions across a variety of industries.

PSSI Chemical Innovations is also one of the only chemical companies in the industry to have a Safe Quality Foods (SQF) Level III Food Safety and Quality Certification. This certification demonstrates the company has an established process to track and verify the safety and quality of its products. It confirms the company’s compliancy in the third-party system avoiding the need for additional audits or inspections.

“While our core business will not change, we are excited at the opportunity align with the PSSI brand,” said Doug Sharp, President of PSSI Chemical Innovations. “We’ve had a strong relationship working together for many years now and this unified approach will continue to reinforce our value and commitment to providing the highest level of service together.”

Visit www.pssi.com for more information.