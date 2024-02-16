Pepper, an e-commerce and enablement solution for independent distributors, is announcing its strategic partnership with Datassential. This collaboration will see Pepper integrating Datassential's sales intelligence data into its platform, significantly enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of distributor sales representatives (DSRs).

By leveraging Datassential's comprehensive operator data, Pepper aims to revolutionize the way DSRs prospect and manage their accounts. This integration marks a milestone in Pepper's mission to transform the food distribution industry through innovative technology.

Bowie Cheung, co-founder & CEO of Pepper, said, "Datassential provides the best industry data, and we're excited to provide this prospecting and targeting solution. This allows us to complement distributor data and further leverage Pepper AI to save sales reps time so that they can focus on growing their business. This partnership fuels the introduction of Pepper's new virtual assistant, called Casey, and fits squarely in our vision to be the growth engine for independent distributors."

Casey, the latest innovation from Pepper, is a virtual assistant designed to streamline the order management process, enrich catalogs and optimize promotional tools for DSRs. With Datassential's data, Casey will provide more personalized and efficient service, enabling DSRs to focus on strategic activities and relationship building.

The integration of Datassential data into Pepper's platform provides DSRs with unprecedented access to operator data, enabling them to make more informed decisions, enhance customer relationships and drive sales growth.

“Pepper's partnership with Datassential is a testament to both companies' commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the food distribution industry,'' according to Ryan Robichaud, vice president of sales intelligence at Datassential. “With this collaboration, Pepper and Datassential are setting new standards for innovation and efficiency in foodservice.”

For more information about Pepper and its innovative solutions, visit www.usepepper.com.

Sources: Pepper; Datassential