Supplier News

Sethness Roquette: 140 years of excellence in caramels

Sethness Roquette logo
February 4, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS caramel / sethness / sethness roquette
Reprints
No Comments

Effective January 1, 2020, Sethness Products Company Caramel Colors have been re-branded and are now being sold as SETHNESS ROQUETTE Caramel Colors - the same quality Caramel Colors with a new brand name.

How did we get here? Back in 1880, Charles Sethness acquired a Chicago building and established the Sethness Products Company. Production transitioned to Iowa in 1940, and in 1965 the world’s largest Caramel Color manufacturing plant was built in Clinton, Iowa. Modern Caramel plants have followed in India (1995), France (2005) and China (2011). After successful joint ventures between our two long-held family businesses, Roquette acquired Sethness Products Company in 2018, hence the change in our name.

As we enter our fifteenth decade, we would like to thank our customers for making this story possible. In the upcoming years we pledge to continue to deliver the same excellent quality and service our customers have come to expect from us. Please visit our website at www.sethness.com to learn more.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Rise of yeast bioactives expands the toolbox for livestock operators

FANUC demonstrated robotic solutions for primary and secondary food handling at IPPE 2020

Coleman Natural Foods honors graduating vet and pup pairs at Pups4Patriots gala

The current situation on the pork and beef market in the European Union for early 2020

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.