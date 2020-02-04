Sethness Roquette: 140 years of excellence in caramels

Effective January 1, 2020, Sethness Products Company Caramel Colors have been re-branded and are now being sold as SETHNESS ROQUETTE Caramel Colors - the same quality Caramel Colors with a new brand name.

How did we get here? Back in 1880, Charles Sethness acquired a Chicago building and established the Sethness Products Company. Production transitioned to Iowa in 1940, and in 1965 the world’s largest Caramel Color manufacturing plant was built in Clinton, Iowa. Modern Caramel plants have followed in India (1995), France (2005) and China (2011). After successful joint ventures between our two long-held family businesses, Roquette acquired Sethness Products Company in 2018, hence the change in our name.

As we enter our fifteenth decade, we would like to thank our customers for making this story possible. In the upcoming years we pledge to continue to deliver the same excellent quality and service our customers have come to expect from us. Please visit our website at www.sethness.com to learn more.