Texwrap demonstrates its Model 2219 High-Speed L-Sealer at WestPack

Texwrap, a product brand of ProMach, features the advantages of its high-speed Texwrap 2219 L-Seal shrink wrapper at WestPack. This automatic wrapper is the centerpiece of a Texwrap and Wexxar Bel integrated tray forming, packing, and shrink-wrapping demonstration. Texwrap WestPack Booth #5221 Feb. 11-13, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.

The 2219’s 100-feet-per-minute conveyor and exclusive Motion Trim technology make these wrappers the fastest L-sealers on the market. The 2219 intuitive touch screen HMI simplifies operation while rapid changeover ensures high throughput and low downtime. Other advantages include:

Rugged tubular steel construction provides a long service life

Readily available Allen-Bradley controls for lower inventory

AC variable frequency drives for energy savings and prolonged motor life

Casters make it easy to move the 2219 to various packing lines for greater utilization of resources

And, a multi-packing option expands wrapping capabilities.

Integrated tray former/shrink wrapper demonstration

Wexxar Bel, a ProMach brand, shows its Ipak 200 series automatic tray former integrated with a pack station and the 2219. The 200 series tray former produces up to 40 trays per minute. It features servo-driven motion for precision tray forming and fast changeover for maximum flexibility and uptime. ProMach brands such as Texwrap and Wexxar Bel facilitate line integration by providing one point of contact for integration services. ProMach brands also deliver the benefits of PMMI certified trainers and an exceptional level of support services.

E-commerce shrink wrapper for fulfillment applications

WestPack attendees interested in an e-commerce solution for automated package wrapping will be able to learn more from booth personnel about the innovative Texwrap e-Pack 3322 Auto-Mailer. This wrapper’s high-speed verification system ensures the correct shipping label is attached to every wrapped package. Eliminating shipping errors lowers the cost of returns and increases customer satisfaction. The Auto-Mailer comes pre-integrated with an ID Technology labeling system. ID Technology is a ProMach brand. The e-Pack 3322 is rated at 20 to 25 wrapped products per minute with speed film dependent. The unit creates custom sized packages that are the correct size for each product, lowering material and dimensional measurement (DIM) costs. The compact e-Pack 3322 is mounted on casters, which offers fulfillment centers the flexibility to move the wrapper where needed.