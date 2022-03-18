Ossid and Quest Industrial, both ProMach brands, are teaming up to demonstrate a nutrition bar packaging line in booth 5247 at WestPack, April 12–14, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California.

Reepack ReeFlow 50 Horizontal Flow Wrapper

The integrated packaging line stars a Quest Industrial (https://www.questindustrial.com/) robotic pick-and-place system loading nutrition bars into a Reepack ReeFlow 50 Horizontal Flow Wrapper. The ReeFlow 50 is a rotary motion flow wrapper that is an ideal solution for food and medical products. The machine operates by packaging items with three sides of sealing, while also cutting down changeover time between package format types.

Additionally, the ReeFlow 50 is easy to clean; designed with an efficient motorization and driving system for easy operation. It is available in both top and bottom seal formats, and with standard and wide widths to accommodate a variety of applications.

Ossid (https://www.ossid.com/) is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing sustainable, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling and horizontal form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including food, healthcare, and others. Ossid is also the North American master distributor of Reepack (https://www.reepack.com/en), an Italian-based manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers, flow wrappers, and other food packaging machinery. This partnership completes Ossid’s breadth of product, enabling it to consultatively recommend the best solution to its customers by directing them to the package style that best fits their application and production goals.

The robotic pick-and-place system is supplied by Quest Industrial, a leader in the development and implementation of robotic systems, integrated vision systems, panel building and other capabilities for food, beverage, plastics, metal, and packaging automation industries. The nutrition bars will be wrapped in a digitally printed film supplied by CL&D. A new addition to the ProMach family of brands, CL&D (http://cldgraphics.com/) is a provider of high-quality flexographic and digital web packaging and converting solutions for consumer product companies.

This fully functional integrated packaging line is a great example of ProMach bringing its product brands closer together to better meet the needs of its customers. Projects like this allow customers to have one central point of contact, and that contact really serves as a one-stop, full-service provider by connecting all the ProMach brands together. This level of project management greatly streamlines the planning process, installation, and start-up curve for packaging lines.

More than 40 packaging and automation-focused companies comprise the ProMach family of product brands in categories including Systems & Integration, Filling, Bottling & Capping, Decorative Labeling, Flexibles & Trays, Handling & Sterilization, Labeling & Coding, Robotics & End of Line, and Pharma.

Reepack ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer

WestPack attendees can also see the Reepack ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer in action demonstrating a ready-to-eat meal packaging application. The ReeTray 30 is an ideal machine for small- to medium-size food manufacturers and processors as it can perform three types of sealing: ambient tray sealing; MAP and VSP applications. The ReeTray 30 is also ideal for large processors who test market products in laboratory settings prior to product launch.

The ReeTray 30 features a chambered system for packaging products in lidding/VSP trays, as well as flat cardboard (VSP skin on board applications). Easy-to-use change tooling makes this unit a great lab or low-production test market machine.

To learn more about how the ReeFlow 50 Horizontal Flow Wrapper or the Reepack ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer can add efficiencies to your next packaging application, visit Ossid in booth 5247 at WestPack in Anaheim.

Source: Ossid