The pet food market in the United States continues to increase in sales, reaching a massive $42 billion in 2020, according to research firm Statista.com. To help efficiently package food and treats for our pets, Ossid and Quest Industrial, both ProMach brands, are teaming up to showcase their capabilities in this industry by demonstrating a pet food nutrition bar packaging line in booth 2815 at PetFood Forum, May 2–4, 2022, at the Kansas City Convention Center, Kansas City, Missouri.

The integrated packaging line Petfood Forum attendees will see stars a Quest Industrial robotic pick-and-place system loading pet nutrition bars into a Reepack ReeFlow 50 Horizontal Flow Wrapper. The ReeFlow 50 is a rotary motion flow wrapper that is an ideal solution for numerous pet food products. The machine operates by packaging items with three sides of sealing, while also cutting down changeover time between package format types.

Additionally, the ReeFlow 50 is easy to clean; designed with an efficient motorization and driving system for easy operation. It is available in both top and inverted bottom seal formats, and with standard and wide widths to accommodate a variety of applications.

Ossid is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing sustainable, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling, flow wrapping and horizontal form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including food, healthcare, and others. Ossid is also the North American master distributor of Reepack, a leading Italian-based manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers, flow wrappers, and other pet food and food packaging machinery. This partnership completes Ossid’s breadth of product, enabling it to consultatively recommend the best solution to its customers by directing them to the package style that best fits their application and production goals.

The robotic pick-and-place system is supplied by Quest Industrial, a leader in the development and implementation of robotic systems, integrated vision systems, panel building and other capabilities for food, beverage, plastics, metal, and packaging automation industries. The nutrition bars will be wrapped in a digitally printed film supplied by CL&D. A new addition to the ProMach family of brands, CL&D is a leading provider of high-quality flexographic and digital web packaging and converting solutions for consumer product companies.

This fully functional integrated pet food packaging line is a great example of ProMach bringing its product brands closer together to better meet the needs of its customers. Projects like this allow customers to have one central point of contact, and that contact really serves as a one-stop, full-service provider by connecting all the ProMach brands together. This level of project management greatly streamlines the planning process, installation, and start-up curve for packaging lines.

More than 40 packaging and automation-focused companies comprise the ProMach family of product brands in categories including Systems & Integration, Filling, Bottling & Capping, Decorative Labeling, Flexibles & Trays, Handling & Sterilization, Labeling & Coding, Robotics & End of Line, and Pharma.

Source: Ossid