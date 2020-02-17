KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, announces its new Optiwave 6500C, a radar level transmitter for powders and dusty atmospheres.

KROHNE’s Optiwave 6500C delivers continuous high measurement in silos, hoppers, and containers. The Optiwave 6500C is an optimal product for bulk storage in mining, minerals, chemicals, power, paper, food and beverage industries. The radar offers several advanced technological features, including an 80 GHz (FMCW) band width radar and a 70mm lens antenna, making it ideal for environments with low-reflective media. With a measuring range extending over 100 meters, the Optiwave 6500C is a perfect choice for uneven surfaces or tanks with obstacles.

Other advanced features include PEEK Lens antennas with both concave and convex lenses for distances up to 100 meters and a large backlit LCD screen with a 4-button keypad, ensuring flexibility for different radar usage. While alternative solar radars are cheap and low-performing, the Optiwave 6500C guarantees perfect results for a discounted price with limited-time special sales offers as low as almost 60% off and a guaranteed 3-year warranty, establishing itself as the most cost-efficient and productive option. The Optiwave 6500C is indispensable in both animal food production and cereals storage, already serving nearly fifty production facilities in Germany alone.

