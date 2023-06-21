Krohne, a manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, highlights the application of its Optiwave 5400 to level measurement of refined edible oil. The Optiwave 5400, one of Krohne's radars, offers continuous and accurate monitoring of oil level in tanks, empowering organizations to transform their processes by enabling efficient inventory management and control.

The Optiwave 5400 is a 2-wire, 24 GHz radar (FMCW) level transmitter for liquids in basic process applications. It offers continuous, noncontact level measurement in closed tanks or open air and can be equipped with a 316L Metallic Horn antenna or PP Drop antenna. The radar achieves high dynamic range with a measuring range of 0…100 meters, or 328 feet.

Automating the measurement process with the Optiwave 5400 allows organizations with edible oils to replace imprecise, irregular manual measurements, such as the dipstick method, which can be labor intensive and prone to human error. Manual measurements are also periodic, and so they cannot achieve continuous level measurement and control.

In contrast to manual methods, the Optiwave 5400 offers reliable and accurate measuring that continuously provides level readings directly in the control room, which can then be used for further analysis and stock management. The radar can even provide accurate readings in processes with fast changing levels, such as when tanks are being filled or emptied. Remote level monitoring of edible oil tanks also allows stock control from a central location.

Significant time, cost and workload savings are achieved by applying the Optiwave 5400 to level measurement of edible oils. Organizations can eliminate human error and labor-intensive processes by adopting this automation technology for edible oil tanks.

Contact Krohne for special pricing information at info@krohne.com.

Source: Krohne