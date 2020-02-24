From appetizers to apple pie and calzone to cordon bleu!

NuTEC’s C-Frame Depositors have improved the way many processors deposit fillings for a variety of refrigerated and frozen food products. These Portioning Depositors provide excellent portion weight control with accurate filling placement down the line. Up to 45,000 deposits per hour are attainable.

The updated design of the 790E C-Frame Depositor is 100% electric and completely eliminates the need for hydraulic oil. The energy efficient design eliminates much of the routine maintenance of other similar models, reduces downtime and lowers repair costs.

The C-Frame design of NuTEC’s Portioning Depositors enables the equipment to fit right into existing production lines to deposit fillings for stuffed sandwiches, quesadillas, calzones, sandwich wraps, cordon bleu, burritos, egg rolls, hamburgers, pies, chicken kiev, stuffed seafood shells and much more. NuTEC’s unique feed system in the 790E uses augers that gently feed product into the rotary vane pump, resulting in reduced bridging and overworking. This provides excellent particle definition and piece identity in finished products. Deposit sizes of up to 1” thick can be achieved.

Depending upon product, product applications and volume capacity, NuTEC Manufacturing can work with processors to customize Portioning Depositors to their specific needs.

For more information, visit www.nutecmfg.com.