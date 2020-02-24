Del Terruño at upcoming Annual Meat Conference in Nashville, Tennessee

According to Del Terruño USA Sales Rep, Maria Stearns, the firm’s principals will also travel to Nashville for the occasion. “This is a fantastic event,” states Stearns, and she continues, “It offers exhibitors a great combination of education and networking opportunities.”

According to Stearns, the firm’s principals, Pablo Carrasco and Ana Iewdiukow, who are both specialists in Agronomy and Animal Nutrition, will travel from their native Uruguay exclusively to attend the March show, scheduled for 3/2-3/4, to visit with their USA clients and partners, and to establish new relationships.

Stearns comments that the company’s Booth, # 621 will give visitors a good overview of the features and benefits that differentiate their single-sourced, hand-selected beef… and the smell and taste of the tender and juicy meat being grilled by the Del Terruño crew will melt away any questions about its superiority!

“We look forward to your visit and can’t wait to hear your comments!” states Stearns, herself from Uruguay and also a descendant of a multi-generation ranching family.

Headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts, Del Terruño USA LLC imports and distributes 100% natural, free range, fresh grass-fed beef sourced from Uruguay, South America. The company can be found online at http://www.delterruno.com.

