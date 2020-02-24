Meat and Poultry Industry NewsBeef

Del Terruño at upcoming Annual Meat Conference in Nashville, Tennessee

newsbriefs
February 24, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS grass-fed beef / terruño / uruguay
Reprints
No Comments

According to Del Terruño USA Sales Rep, Maria Stearns, the firm’s principals will also travel to Nashville for the occasion. “This is a fantastic event,” states Stearns, and she continues, “It offers exhibitors a great combination of education and networking opportunities.”

According to Stearns, the firm’s principals, Pablo Carrasco and Ana Iewdiukow, who are both specialists in Agronomy and Animal Nutrition, will travel from their native Uruguay exclusively to attend the March show, scheduled for 3/2-3/4, to visit with their USA clients and partners, and to establish new relationships.

Stearns comments that the company’s Booth, # 621 will give visitors a good overview of the features and benefits that differentiate their single-sourced, hand-selected beef… and the smell and taste of the tender and juicy meat being grilled by the Del Terruño crew will melt away any questions about its superiority!

“We look forward to your visit and can’t wait to hear your comments!” states Stearns, herself from Uruguay and also a descendant of a multi-generation ranching family.

Headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts, Del Terruño USA LLC imports and distributes 100% natural, free range, fresh grass-fed beef sourced from Uruguay, South America. The company can be found online at http://www.delterruno.com.

Source: Del Terruño USA LLC

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

New generation of plant-based foods – without soy or wheat

Jim Bowling joins CMS Solutions & Logistics’ Sales Division

Heat and Control strengthens global footprint with Russian office

Baledge appointed to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

Smithfield Foods and Roeslein Alternative Energy continue development of manure-to-energy projects in Missouri

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.